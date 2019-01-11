Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Before we dive in, I think it’s important to acknowledge the environmental costs that come along with buying single-serving coffee pods. The purchase and use of these products aren’t great for the earth and there are certainly better ways to make coffee.

With that said, I understand the guilt of getting a Keurig for Christmas and being forced into making use of it more than the few times allowed by the samples. Clipping the coupon on the page lowers the price of this 100-count, Amazon-branded K-Cup package to just $25, or about $0.25 per pod. This coupon can be used for either the Dark or French Roast varieties.