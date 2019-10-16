Kick Off Your Cricut Hobby For Just $49

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’re just getting custom printed fabrics, or want to tackle smaller, more delicate projects, Cricut’s new Easy Press Mini is down to an all-time low $49, the best price we’ve ever seen on any Cricut.



The handheld heat pres s lets you transfer custom patterns and logos to basically any fabric, and it also works with the company’s new Infusible Ink, which we covered on The Inventory:

Infusible Ink is Cricut’s new method of permanently applying your custom designs to fabric and ceramics. Using any Cricut smart cutting machine, Infusible ink sheets can be cut, and Infusible Ink markers can be plotted, into complex designs and applied to a base product. Popular existing options using HTV (heat transfer vinyl) are only guaranteed for 50 washes and have a tendency to peel. Infusible Ink bonds with fibers and won’t ever separate from your fabric. It becomes part of the fabric .