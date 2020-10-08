Start the Weekend Now With 40% off All Sale Items at Anthropologie

40% off All Sale Items Image : Anthropologie

40% off All Sale Items | Anthropologie



It’s the happiest time of year. Pumpkins are on stoops, leaves are changing color, and the temperature is dropping. This means the fall wardrobe is in full swing. If you need to bulk up on cozy sweaters, warm flannels, and stylish boots you’re in luck. Starting today and going through Sunday take 40% off anything in the sale section at Anthropologie.

Advertisement

Speaking of cozy sweaters, the Carly sweater ($42) is 64% off, colorful, and is an acrylic/wool blend. The soft pastels will look great with jeans or leggings for ultimate comfort in cool climates. You could even layer this will a button-down underneath for a dressier look. Either way, this is one autumn essential you can check off the list.

Advertisement

An extra pair of sneakers is always a good idea and these Platform ones from Harper ($54) are very much on-trend. This style is coming back so these are a win-win. Being fashion-forward and saving money is the ultimate goal. Cushioned, a suede/leather combo, and they come in three different colors to match with your already chic wardrobe.

The centerpiece of many a Sunday Funday is leggings. Throw a big sweatshirt or sweater over a black pair and you are good to hang at brunch or lounge while watching football. This is the height of snuggly. These ones from Free People are top quality, come in four colors, and are well over 50% off the original price.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $50.