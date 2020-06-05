Kick off the Summer in a Fresh Pair of Stretchy Pants, Discounted 60% at JACHS NY

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Stretch Summer Pants | $35-39 | JACHS NY

We’re celebrating Hot Boy Summer and JACHS NY is, too. For a limited time, you can step into a chic new pair of chino, twill, or traveler pants for $35-39, depending on the style and fit, using the promo code SMPNT at checkout. While I recommend sn agging a pant or six for yourself, what I advise against is playing it safe with the color palette. Fellas , put on the light baby blue Bowie chinos and wear them with pride. Cuff the ankles for a European twist.

It is 2020, no one has used the word “metro” in over a decade. You can wear vibrant colors now, your wardrobe doesn’t have to be a dull series of muted blues, blacks, and browns! What I like about this selection of sales items is that JACHS doesn’t hold back. I’m genuinely considering the faded red stretch light denim pants for myself, though an olive five-pocket traveler might suit my closet a little more—eh, what the hell, I’ll grab both.