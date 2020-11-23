Kick-off Black Friday Week With up to 45% off Herschel Backpacks

Up to 45% off Herschel Backpacks | Amazon Gold Box
Just because you might not be traveling or going to school in person doesn’t mean you don’t need a good backpack. I walk everywhere in my neighborhood and have my backpack as a comfy convenient carrier on all my errands. The Herschel Supply Co. has been making quality bags for over 10 years. Their classic designs are sturdy and pretty chic in their simplicity. Starting today take up 45% off over 70 styles.
The Canadian company makes very retro bags and accessories and you don’t have to be a Brooklyn hipster to appreciate them. In this sale, you’ll also find, duffle bags, totes, passport holders, and even slippers. They also have a few travel spinners so you can plan for your next vacation and save about $60 on them. These are beautifully made and durable bags that you’ll definitely get your money’s worth with.
Free shipping on all designs for Prime members.