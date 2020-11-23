Kick-off Black Friday Week With up to 45% off Herschel Backpacks

Up to 45% off Herschel Backpacks Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Up to 45% off Herschel Backpacks | Amazon Gold Box



Just because you might not be traveling or going to school in person doesn’t mean you don’t need a good backpack. I walk everywhere in my neighborhood and have my backpack as a comfy convenient carrier on all my errands. The Herschel Supply Co. has been making quality bags for over 10 years . Their classic designs are s turdy and pretty chic in their simplicity. Starting today take up 45% off over 70 styles.

The Canadian company makes very retro bags and accessories and you don’t have to be a Brooklyn hipster to appreciate them. In this sale, you’ll also find, duffle bags, totes, passport holders, and even slippers. They also have a few travel spinners so you can plan for your next vacation and save about $60 on them. These are beautifully made and durable bags that you’ll definitely get your money’s worth with.

Free shipping on all designs for Prime members.