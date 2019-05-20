Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

It’s officially barbecue season, but if you don’t have the right equipment to host a cookout, you can grab whatever you need from this one-day Amazon Cuisinart sale.



The biggest theme of the sale is portable, tabletop grills, and there are a lot of them, including charcoal and gas options starting at just $19.

I suspect the most popular items though will be the smokers, which are so hot right now. Both a 36" propane and 18" charcoal vertical smoker are included for around $100.

And even if you already have a grill you’re happy with, you may want to grab Cuisinart’s deluxe grilling accessory set for $33, which is about $5 less than usual.

You can head over to Amazon to see all of the deals, but remember that they’re only available today, so don’t let this sale overcook.