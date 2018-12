Graphic: Chelsea Stone

At the intersection of ‚Äúcute‚ÄĚ and ‚Äúcomfortable,‚ÄĚ you will find Clarks. And even though deals week seems like a decade ago, the footwear brand is throwing it back to Cyber Monday today with a one-day only sale on their site.

Shoppers can take an extra 40% off boots, slippers, and more for both men and women (the discount will be applied at checkout). Plus, snag 30% off the rest of your purchase with promo code CYBER. The deals won’t stack, but it’s still a shoo-in of a sale.