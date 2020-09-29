Kick Frieza's Ass (Again) in Jump Force Deluxe Edition, Now 20% off for Nintendo Switch

Jump Force Deluxe Edition Image : Bandai Namco

Jump Force Deluxe Edition | $50 | Best Buy

If you’ve ever played Super Smash Bros. and said to yourself, “I wish these were all anime characters instead,” Jump Force Deluxe Edition is for you. Well, maybe. While it’s more akin to a traditional arcade fighting game like Mortal Kombat or even Dragon Ball FighterZ, the premise is undoubtedly similar: Here are a bunch of characters you’re familiar with. Now make them fight. Outside the fighting, however, your Shonen faves—including Dragon Ball Z’s Goku, Monkey D. Luffy of One Piece (ya-yo ya-yo) origin, and Naruto from Naruto—can explore an AI-filled hub world. But the clear focus is on fighting, even if it is simplistic.

As Kotaku’s Mike Fahey notes in his review:

Jump Force is one of the most newbie-friendly 3D free-roaming fighting games I’ve encountered. There are two attack buttons, light and strong, which players can pound to perform auto-combos. There’s a throw button, which is useful for when the opposition tries to hide behind the block button (R1). L1 allows players to chase their foes or escape, if they have enough meter to allow for it. Holding R2 charges the super meter and, in combination with the controller’s face buttons, executes special attacks. Pressing the right analog stick down awakens a fighter and transforms them should they possess an alternate form. It might seem like a lot written out, but it’s incredibly easy to pick up.

Evidently, Jump Force won’t be seen at any EVO tournaments in the foreseeable future, pandemic or not. Still, it’s classic otaku fun to see anime/manga characters who wouldn’t ordinarily interact at all arise from the screen/pages and come together to beat each other to a pulp. If that sounds fun to you, you can pick up Jump Force Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch f rom Best Buy for $50—a 20% discount off the list price. Considering it just came out last month, this may be just the price drop you were waiting for, whether out of curiosity or good ol’ fashioned nostalgia for worlds you haven’t seen in a while.

