Kick Demon Ass in Devil May Cry 5, Now Only $16

Devil May Cry 5 (XBO) | $16 | Amazon

Devil May Cry 5 (PS4 ) | $16 | Best Buy

DOOM Eternal? Never met her. If you own an Xbox One, get the best demon ass-kicking game, Devil May Cry V, for just $16 on Amazon. The fast-paced action title was great last year, it’s great this year, and it doesn’t give me motion sickness and has all the butt-rock you could ever want.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the PlayStation 4 version is sold out on Amazon, but you can grab it at Best Buy for the same price.