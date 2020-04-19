It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Kick Demon Ass in Devil May Cry 5, Now Only $16

Elizabeth Henges
Devil May Cry 5 (XBO) | $16 | Amazon Devil May Cry 5 (PS4) | $16 | Best Buy
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
DOOM Eternal? Never met her. If you own an Xbox One, get the best demon ass-kicking game, Devil May Cry V, for just $16 on Amazon. The fast-paced action title was great last year, it’s great this year, and it doesn’t give me motion sickness and has all the butt-rock you could ever want.

Unfortunately, the PlayStation 4 version is sold out on Amazon, but you can grab it at Best Buy for the same price.

