Kick Back and Relax With a New Anime With 63% Off Select Funimation Titles

Save on Anime Titles from Funimation | Amazon

Looking for something to do? Why not grab yourself a new anime to binge— or an old favorite?

You can get up to 63% off top Funimation anime titles right now at Amazon, a deal you shouldn’t miss out on!

My Hero Academia’s first season on blu-ray is just $24 right now, not a bad find at all. This one’s pretty popular— why not check it out and see what the fuss is about? Or add it to your collection if you love it already!

If you want some more intense fare to watch, check out Psycho Pass. I saw a bit of season one of this anime and it is a bit intense for me personally, but it kind of has Minority Report vibes so if that’s your thing, check it out!

Jumping back to comedy, Fruits Basket is a classic. Get the entire series on Blu-ray for just $40— you know you want it!

Anyone else remember Outlaw Star from their Cartoon Network Days? Grab the whole series for $25 on Blu-ray today.

If none of these anime titles are quite your thing, check out everything on sale right here! There’s something for everyone.