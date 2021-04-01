Kensie's So Pretty Perfume Set Is the Perfect Floral Scented Bundle to Carry You Through Spring, It's 66% Off

kensie 4-Piece So Pretty Perfume Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

kensie 4-Piece So Pretty Perfume Set | $25 | Macy’s



Macy’s limited-time deal has this alluring and feminine 4-p iece So Pretty Perfume Set from kensie for only $25. kensie is known for being a little romantic and a little bold. That essence carries through all they make, including perfume. Bloom into a new you this season and spritz yourself in a bouquet of green florals and tangerine. Just the confidence-booster you needed. With base notes of sa ndalwood, m ilky m usk, and w hite cedar somehow, all these scents blend for a beautifully soft smell perfect to take you from day to night. In this set, you will get a 3.4-oz. bottle of the perfume as well as a travel spray to refresh on the go. You’ll also receive a body lotion allowing you to layer the scent to give it a bit more longevity. And last, there is a shimmer body oil ideal for fun in the sun, so you sparkle like the gem you are. At a price like this, how could you pass up such a sweet gift for yourself? You earned it.

Advertisement

This will ship free, and this deal runs until April 4.