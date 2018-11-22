Image: Zach Custer (Huckberry)

Whether it’s their wallets or backpacks, Bellroy is all about minimalist designs and cutting down on bulk. One of their front pocket wallets even cracked a Lifehacker Hive Five. They sport hidden pockets for bigger bills and compartments for lesser used cards, without sacrificing subtlety. Save up to 25% on Huckberry’s collection which includes backpacks, key covers, and more.

