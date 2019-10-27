Keep Yourself Healthy During Cold & Flu Season Thanks to This Cold and Cough Sale

Up to 30% Off Cold & Cough | Amazon

I don’t need to tell you that cold and flu season is here and it isn’t going anywhere for a while. You probably have a stuffy nose right now! If you do, get some cold meds. If you aren’t sick, get some cold & flu supplies, just in case, and some immune support as well. Today’s Amazon Gold Box is u p to 30% Off Cold & Cough. You can get tissues, cold meds, cough syrup, nasal spray, anti-bacterial soap, and more.

Advertisement

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement