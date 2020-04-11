It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Keep Yourself and Your Car Protected with a $30 Dash Cam

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
1080P Full HD Dash Cam | $30 | Amazon | Use code 4PG5DD2Q
1080P Full HD Dash Cam | $30 | Amazon | Use code 4PG5DD2Q

The roads may be a little emptier than usual, but having a dash cam is a very good idea if you drive. But, dash cams can be really expensive—if you want something fancy. If you’re in no rush for one, you can pick up this 1080p dash cam for just $30 on Amazon if you use code 4PG5DD2Q at checkout. This camera gives you all the basics you’ll need from a dash camera like night vision, a monitor that will turn on the camera if it senses motion, and a looped recorder that replaces old footage when the storage is full. You won’t get any fancy bells and whistles for the price, but it’ll get the job done.

