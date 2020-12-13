It's all consuming.
Keep Your Windshield Clear With This Cover, Only $13 With Promo Code

Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
RIFNY Windshield Snow Cover | $13 | Amazon | Promo code 2YK4QQXD
Image: RIFNY via Amazon
Look, there are methods to quickly defrost and defog your windows. But if you live in a snowy state like me, a snow cover over your windshield is essential for saving yourself from extra work.

You can get this $22 RIFNY Windshield Snow Cover for just $13 when you apply code 2YK4QQXD at checkout. This code will only last until Monday, so don’t wait if you want this deal!

