Keep Your Windshield Clear of Distractions With an $8 Smartphone Cup Holder Mount

Quentyn Kennemer
Kinhan Car Cup Holder Smartphone Mount | $8 | Amazon | Use code KINHANVIP6
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
A normal smartphone car mount takes a bunch of plastic and hangs it from your car windshield by the grace of a suction cup that is sure to lose its adhesiveness. It’s also good practice to keep your windshield clear of excess distractions. That’s why we love this cup holder car mount, which falls to an unbeatable $8 after using promo code KINHANVIP6 at Amazon.

The adjustable base and arm let you find a secure fit and usable angle in almost any car, and it’ll support any smartphone up to 6.5 inches.

