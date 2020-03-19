Keep Your Windshield Clear of Distractions With an $8 Smartphone Cup Holder Mount

Kinhan Car Cup Holder Smartphone Mount Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Kinhan Car Cup Holder Smartphone Mount | $8 | Amazon | Use code KINHANVIP6

A normal smartphone car mount takes a bunch of plastic and hangs it from your car windshield by the grace of a suction cup that is sure to lose its adhesiveness . It’s also good practice to keep your windshield clear of excess distractions. That’s why we love this cup holder car mount, which falls to an unbeatable $8 after using promo code KINHANVIP6 at Amazon.

The adjustable base and arm let you find a secure fit and usable angle in almost any car, and i t’ll support any smartphone up to 6.5 inches.