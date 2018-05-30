Graphic: Erica Offutt

Our readers buy a lot of tools, so it’s easy to assume that you guys have plenty of screws, nails, washers, and other little pieces to store as well. This AmazonBasics small parts organizer can keep everything easy to find with 25 adjustable compartments and a snap-on transparent lid. The coolest part about it is, if you buy more than one, you can snap them together, so your tool box will grow with you.

This is a newer product, so we don’t have a ton of price history to draw from. But, it was recently listed at $18 so today’s $14 price tag is pretty good.