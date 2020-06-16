Keep Your Teeth Shiny and Clean With 25% off the Colgate E1 Smart Toothbrush [Exclusive]

25% o ff Colgate E1 Smart Toothbrush KINJA25 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a new, high-tech way to get your teeth clean and keep them clean, consider the Colgate E1 Smart Electric Toothbrush. It’s 25% off with the exclusive code KINJA25, which brings the price down to $75. The toothbrush is registered into an app that gives you 3D mouth mapping as well as real-time coaching to get all the plaque off your teeth every morning. Not to mention, information about each time you brush automatically gets registered through Bluetooth and can be shared in the Apple Health app, so you’ll know if you skipped a day (ew). Grab it and ger brushing!

