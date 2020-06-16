It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Keep Your Teeth Shiny and Clean With 25% off the Colgate E1 Smart Toothbrush [Exclusive]

ignacia
Ignacia
25% off Colgate E1 Smart Toothbrush | Colgate | Promo Code KINJA25
25% off Colgate E1 Smart Toothbrush | Colgate | Promo Code KINJA25
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

25% off Colgate E1 Smart Toothbrush | $75 | Colgate | Promo Code KINJA25

If you’re looking for a new, high-tech way to get your teeth clean and keep them clean, consider the Colgate E1 Smart Electric Toothbrush. It’s 25% off with the exclusive code KINJA25, which brings the price down to $75. The toothbrush is registered into an app that gives you 3D mouth mapping as well as real-time coaching to get all the plaque off your teeth every morning. Not to mention, information about each time you brush automatically gets registered through Bluetooth and can be shared in the Apple Health app, so you’ll know if you skipped a day (ew). Grab it and ger brushing!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

