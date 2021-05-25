For $14, Keep Your Switch Charged at the Rooftop Parties You'll Be Going to Now That COVID Restrictions Are Being Lifted

AC Adapter for Nintendo Switch Graphic : Joseph Tilleli

AC Adapter for Nintendo Switch | $14 | Amazon



Oh how we’ve missed the night life. Staying up late under the stars, twenty stories above the rest of the world, racing down Mount Wario with our buds... Since the lockdown, we’ve had to make due with Nintendo Online—but not anymore! We can go back to taking our Switches on the go with us, but nothing is worse than a dead battery. And who wants to dismantle their dock every time they need the charger when leaving the house? Do yourself a favor and pick up this AC Adapter for Nintendo Switch. Your dock can now stay in one piece and you can ensure you have a full charge when you take a break from the b-ball court to play some NBA2K21.