Keep Your Space Effortlessly Clean With an Ecovacs Robotic Vacuum

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Who here is tired of sweeping their own floors? It’s ok, you can admit it. Luckily for you, Morning Save has come through with a dope deal—for $149, you can get an Ecovacs robotic vacuum. It’s 57% off the original list price ($350). It comes with three different cleaning modes, as well as amazing suction to get crumbs, ants and whatever else up off your floor so you can walk barefoot throughout your house in peace. You can also control your vacuum (because the future is HERE) with the touch of your phone when you download the app. Grab this deal before it’s gone!

Ignacia

