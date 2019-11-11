It's all consuming.
Keep Your Skin Safe From the Cold Weather, Thanks to This O'Keefe's Gold Box

Ana Suarez
O’Keefe’s Lip Balm & Body Cream Gold Box | Amazon
The weather basically did the opposite of going from zero to 100. It feels like we’ve skipped the fall weather and winter is already here. If your skin has been much dryer than usual, you’re not alone. Save your hands and fee from painful dryness and cracking, thanks to this O’Keefe’s Lip Balm & Body Cream Gold Box. You can get lip balm for your chapped lips, hand cream for dry skin, foot cream for cracked heels, and more.

