Who doesn’t love to hear the word “free” on a Monday? Crazy people, that’s who. Now, free doesn’t actually always mean without cost, if you’re looking to stockpile your skincare regimen with Mario Badescu products, you’re in luck. Right now, if you spend $35 on Mario Badescu products at Ulta, you will get a free moisturizer from the brand. It is time to grab some serums!

That is not a hard task. If you suffer from troublesome pimples, you can zap them out with Mario Badescu’s Drying Lotion for $17. If you’ve been looking for a new toner to even out your skin, you can get the online exclusive Witch Hazel & Lavender Toner for $14. Or, you can go with the trusted and refreshing Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber, and Green Tea either $7 or $12, depending on the size. The brand has a few facial sprays, but the green tea & cucumber combo is so soothing.



This Mario Badescu freebie giveaway lasts until May 12 at Ulta, while supplies last.