Now that Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale is over, you probably haven’t been scouring for deals on their website. But just because that sale is finished, that does not mean that the discounts from Ulta have vanished. Right now, if you’re looking to up your skincare regimen, you’re going to want to check out the sale on No7 products.

You can buy a variety of No7 skin care products for 30% off. The No7 Lift & Luminate Serum is $14 right now and is the perfect product to combat pesky dark spots. Did you know how important it is to hydrate all of your skin, not just your face? The neck is always forgotten about, but No7's Restore & Renew Serum should help you from slacking on neck moisturization. Ulta.com shoppers can get an additional bonus when shopping online. If you spend $40 on No7 products, you will get a Deluxe Booster Serum for free, and Ulta has free shipping on all orders over $50.