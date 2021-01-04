It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Keep Your Resolution to Be More Eco-Conscious and Grab 30% off Stasher Reusable Storage Bags

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
405
Save
Up to 30% off Stasher Reusable Storage Bags | Amazon Gold Box
Up to 30% off Stasher Reusable Storage Bags | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Up to 30% off Stasher Reusable Storage Bags | Amazon Gold Box

If in 2021 you’ve decided to take a step forward and make your home and life a bit more kind to Mother Earth congratulations, you’re not alone. One of the easiest ways to do this is by adding reusable bags into your daily routines. Today only get up to 30% off Stasher’s 100% silicone reusable storage bags.

Advertisement

They come in a variety of sizes and colors depending on need and tastes. These bags are made of non-toxic silicone that is self-sealing and the first of their kind. This is an easy solution to becoming plastic-free in your life. The airtight seal does so with a simple pinch to keep a myriad of foods the freshest they can be. They are dishwasher and microwave safe so no need for extra dishes or paper products when cooking. They are good to use in the freezer, oven and even boil in water. Grab one or a bundle and start living a more environmentally friendly lifestyle.

All of these will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
68% off 2 Years + 3 Months Free
68% off 2 Years + 3 Months Free
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter