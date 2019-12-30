Keep Your Pots and Pans Organized With This Calphalon Space-Saving 11-Piece Cookware Set

Calphalon Space-Saving Hard-Anodized 11-Piece Cookware Set | $180 | Woot

Got some holiday cash burning a hole in your pocket? Upgrade your kitchenware! Right now, you can get the Calphalon Space-Saving Hard-Anodized 11-Piece Cookware Set for $180 from Woot. This set stacks up perfectly, meaning it will take up less room in your kitchen than a regular cookware set.

Included in this Calphalon 11-Piece Cookware Set is an 8" Diameter Stack, an 8" Fry Pan, a 2.5-Quart Saucepan with Cover, a 10" Diameter Stack (stack with all 10" diameter products), a 10-Inch Fry Pan, a 3-Quart Sauté Pan with Cover, a 5-Quart Dutch Oven with Cover, and a 3-Piece Utensil Set: Solid Spoon, Slotted Spoon, Solid Turner.