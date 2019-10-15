It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Keep Your Pasta Away From Your Disgusting Sink With This $10 Clip-On Colander

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
505
1
Save
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer | $10 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer | $10 | Amazon

It’s not that hard to use a regular colander, but this $10 silicone clip-on strainer allows you to drain your pasta even if your sink is full of dirty dishes. And hell, even if your sink is “clean,” it’s still a disgusting dumpster puke toilet of bacteria, so it’s probably better to keep your pasta as far away from it as possible.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Essentials & Not-So-Essentials For The Pasta Fanatic
This Mechanical Key Switch Sampler May Be the Ultimate Fidget Toy
Stand Tall With This $17 Posture Corrector

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts