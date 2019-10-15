Keep Your Pasta Away From Your Disgusting Sink With This $10 Clip-On Colander

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer | $10 | Amazon

It’s not that hard to use a regular colander, but this $10 silicone clip-on strainer allows you to drain your pasta even if your sink is full of dirty dishes. And hell, even if your sink is “clean,” it’s still a disgusting dumpster puke toilet of bacteria, so it’s probably better to keep your pasta as far away from it as possible.



