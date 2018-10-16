It’s not like having a belt that doesn’t fit right is a huge issue; it’s definitely a personal problem. But it is really, really annoying. Ratchet belts are the answer to that small, but not insignificant problem, and MassDrop has a bunch from SlideBelts discounted to just $30 each, for a limited time. Made from vegan leather, you can choose from 10 different colors and buckle finishes at checkout.
