Keep Your Nails Poppin' at Home With a $32 UV Gel Lamp

Filed to:Kinja Deals
Are your nails starting to get a bit dusty? With most places not having nail salons open, you could probably do well with a UV gel lamp. It’s only $32 (20% off the original list price), and can be used to set gel nail polish. It has three timers and can easily be plugged in on a kitchen table so your nails can be on 100 without spending $30 on a basic set. For all the girls (boys, and non-binary folks, too!) who have an acrylic set, you can also use this to touch up your nails as well. Grab it before it’s gone.

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

