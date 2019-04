Photo: Amazon

Those little keypad safes aren’t just for hotel rooms; it’s not a bad idea to install one in your own home for valuables, irreplaceable documents, and anything else you’d be particularly upset to see stolen in a burglary. This 1.2 cubic foot model from AmazonBasics has great reviews, and at $64 is within $4 of an all-time low. That means you’ll have more money left over to stash inside it.