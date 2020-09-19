Keep Your Makeup Brushes Clean Like The Responsible Beauty Guru We Know You Can Be With 50% Off IT Brush Bath

IT Brush Bath Purifying Brush Cleaner | $10 | Ulta

IT Airbrush Full Coverage Complexion Brush | $14 | Ulta

Vanity Planet 10 Piece Oval Makeup Brush Set | $15 | MorningSave

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty event continues on, and today brings a few practical deals for you to consider. First up, the popular IT Brush Bath is 50% off right now, bringing this purifying brush cleaner down to a super reasonable $10. Only a few sprays are needed to get your brushes nice and clean, so this should last you a while.

Of course, cleaning your brushes can feel like a tedious task, but it’s important to keep your skin as clean as possible to prevent breakouts by washing off any makeup left behind as well as bacteria.

While you’re at it, is it looking like it’s time to replace any of your makeup brushes? The IT Airbrush Full Coverage Complexion Brush is also 50% off today if you need a new tool to help your skin look dewy and smooth, bringing it down to $14.

If that’s a little out of your budget for a single makeup brush, we also have an exclusive deal from MorningSave for a complete oval brush set for only $15 today— 85% off of its retail price.