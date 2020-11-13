Keep Your Lips Moisturized All Winter Long With Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm (3-pack) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm (3-pack) | $22 | Amazon

Winter is here, just like the Starks said. A good way to prevent chapped lips is to get a lip balm that really works. From personal experience, Jack Black Lip Balm is the truth. It has a natural mint flavor that gives you a satisfying tingle when applied and will last for the majority of the day without having to re-apply. Plus, a three-pack is $22, which is on the more expensive side, but I promise you won’t use the other two for at LEAST a couple of months. Think of it as an investment against ashy lips.