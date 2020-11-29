It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Keep Your Laptop Safe and Sound With $150 off Incase's Eo Roller

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Blyber Weekend
Blyber WeekendKinja DealsDealsIncase DealsAdorama Dealscyber mondaycyber monday dealsholiday 2020
100
Save
Incase EO Roller | $50 | Incase Incase EO Roller | $50 | Adorama
Incase EO Roller | $50 | Incase
Incase EO Roller | $50 | Adorama
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Incase EO Roller | $50 | Incase

Incase EO Roller | $50 | Adorama

There aren’t many good reasons to travel right now, but it’s still good to have a bag that’ll keep your laptop safe while you lug it around. It doesn’t have to just be for travel, either; maybe you just wanna roll over to the park for a few hours of writing outside the confines of your quarantined home. Whatever your needs may be, Incase’s EO Roller bag, which works as both a laptop bag and a carry-on suitcase, is down to $50 at Incase and Adorama today. Even if you don’t plan on hopping on a plane anytime soon (which, you know, don’t), you can still carry all you need for a couple of hours away from home.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Where to Buy an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S

It’s Blyber Weekend

Get Ready to Refresh Walmart.com Like Your Life Depends on It

Buy, Try, and Window Shop the Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals to Make Your Dream Home a Reality