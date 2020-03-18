Keep Your Kids Sharp at Home With 30% Off Preschool Games and Toys for today's Amazon Gold Box

Save 30% on Learning Resources Games Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Save 30% on Learning Resources Games | Amazon Gold Box

The kids are home a little more often these days , and you’re probably just about ready to call in your own task force to deal with them. Before you do, try keeping them busy with some fun toys and games by Learning Resources, whose products are up to 30% off as part of Amazon’s Gold Box deals today.

There are a lot of neat little activities on avail at sharp discounts, with one of the coolest no doubt being the $32 Botley Coding Robot set, which gives your kids a very early introduction to programming and logical thinking. You get 77 pieces in the box, including 40 coding cards, 27 obstacle building pieces, and 6 double-sided tiles, plus a starter guide with dozens of challenges to tackle.

When they’re done, they can graduate to the $41 Artie 3000 coding robot, which your kids can program themselves to draw on any surface with four included washable markers.

Don’t forget to check out this 100-piece construction set for $14, a world globe with removable puzzle pieces for $18, and a foam coloring set for just $6. There’s plenty more to explore at Amazon’s site, so hop to it.

