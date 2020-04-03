Keep Your Kids Reading With Up to 50% Off Children's Books

Save Up to 50% on Children’s Books Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Save Up to 50% on Children’s Books | Amazon

With school seemingly out forever, you’ll need to find something to occupy your toddler’s mind that doesn’t involve toys, games, and pizza pockets. They might not like it, but you can get them some children’s books to at least pretend they’re using their time productively, and Amazon is helping out with up to 50% off a pretty sizable collection of them.

There aren’t a whole lot of recognizable titles here, but the artwork in some of these books is impressive, and with titles as cheap as $5, now’s a good time to stock up. I’m personally in love with Deborah Heiligman’s CoolDog, SchoolDog based on its description alone:

Tinka is a cool dog, a school dog, a breaking all the rules dog. A hall dog, a ball dog, a crash-into-the-wall dog.

My kind of dog.

