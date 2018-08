Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you own an extra set of Joy-Con or two, this Nintendo-licensed PowerA stand is the easiest way to keep them charged. Because believe me, you do not want to be the guy whose controller dies during a round of Overcooked. At $16, it’s also never been cheaper.