Keep Your iPhone X Powered Up With a Wireless Battery Case

iPhone X/XS Charger Case | $15 | Amazon
iPhone X/XS Charger Case | $15 | Amazon | Promo code RNS79OA3

You won’t have to deal with a low battery announcement ever again with this $15 charging case. You can charge the battery case wirelessly and it can provide double the battery life your iPhone couldn’t provide on its own. Not only that, but it also gives you tons of coverage from scratches and drops because of its bumper and tempered glass screen protector. I’d hop on this deal before it is gone—just remember to type in the promo code “RNS79OA3" at checkout!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

