Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Takeya Originals Vacuum-Insulated Water Bottle | $16 | Amazon

If you’re not ready to say goodbye to your iced coffee as fall approaches, you don’t have to. You can get a Takeya Originals Vacuum-Insulated Water Bottle. It keeps drinks like water, iced coffee, and more cold for 24 hours. And when you do start drinking hot coffee again, it’ll keep it warm for 12 hours. Right now, you can get this for over $10 off on Amazon.