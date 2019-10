Corentium Home Radon Detector

Corentium Home Radon Detector | $125 | Amazon

This week’s deals seem to have a home safety trend. The other day we had a fire safety sale at Home Depot. Today, Amazon’s Gold Box includes a discounted Corentium Home Radon Detector. The portable detector is marked down to $125 on Amazon, which is about $75 off .

The detector is easy to use and read, with fast results. You can quickly see your long- term and short- term radon readings.