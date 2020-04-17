It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

Keep Your Home Safe and Your Family Safer: Eufy 2K Indoor Security Cams Are Down to $26

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsEufy Deals
425
Save
Indoor Security Cam 2K | $26 | Eufy Indoor Security Cam 2K (Pan &amp; Tilt) | $36 | Eufy
Indoor Security Cam 2K | $26 | Eufy
Indoor Security Cam 2K (Pan & Tilt) | $36 | Eufy
Image: Eufy
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Indoor Security Cam 2K | $26 | Eufy
Indoor Security Cam 2K (Pan & Tilt) | $36 | Eufy

Advertisement

Whether you’re out and about on social distancing walks or essential grocery runs, or even just in another room doing WFH stuff, you still need to keep a close eye on the happenings inside your house. Lucky for you, Eufy is running a sale on its 2K indoor security cameras, both the standard and pan/tilt models.

Straight from the company’s site, you can fetch yourself a stationary indoor cam for $26 using the promo code WSEUFYIDC1 or the upgraded pan and tilt version for $37 if you enter the coupon WSEUFYIDC2 at checkout. It might take some time to arrive as the website says orders won’t ship until late May, but hey, it never hurts to think ahead, especially at these impulse-buy prices.

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Fill Up on Philips Shavers, Hue Lights, Toothbrushes, Air Fryers, and More—for Less

The Five Best Final Fantasy Games (and Bravely Default), According to Our Readers

I Waxed My Own Legs and I Kind of Loved It?

Wirelessly Charge Three Devices at Once With 15% Off Aukey's Charging Station [Exclusive]