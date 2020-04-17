Keep Your Home Safe and Your Family Safer: Eufy 2K Indoor Security Cams Are Down to $26

Indoor Security Cam 2K | $26 | Eufy

Indoor Security Cam 2K ( Pan & Tilt) | $36 | Eufy

Whether you’re out and about on social distancing walks or essential grocery runs, or even just in another room doing WFH stuff, you still need to keep a close eye on the happenings inside your house. Lucky for you, Eufy is running a sale on its 2K indoor security cameras, both the standard and pan/tilt models.

Straight from the company’s site, you can fetch yourself a stationary indoor cam for $26 using the promo code WSEUFYIDC1 or the upgraded pan and tilt version for $37 if you enter the coupon WSEUFYIDC2 at checkout. It might take some time to arrive as the website says orders won’t ship until late May, but hey, it never hurts to think ahead, especially at these impulse-buy prices.

