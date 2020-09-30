Keep Your Home Safe and Your Family Safer: a Two-Pack of Eufy 2K Indoor Security Cams Is Just $60

Indoor Security Cam 2K Two Pack | $70 | Amazon



Whether you’re out and about on social distancing walks or essential grocery runs, or even just in another room doing WFH stuff, you still need to keep a close eye on the happenings inside your house. Lucky for you, Eufy is running a sale on its 2K indoor security camera. Straight from Newegg , you can fetch yourself a two-pack of stationary indoor cams for $70, and this one doesn’t require the Eufy Homebase.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey in April 2020 and updated with new information on 9/30/2020.