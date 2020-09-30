It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Keep Your Home Safe and Your Family Safer: a Two-Pack of Eufy 2K Indoor Security Cams Is Just $60

Gabe Carey
Quentyn Kennemer
and Jordan McMahon
Whether you’re out and about on social distancing walks or essential grocery runs, or even just in another room doing WFH stuff, you still need to keep a close eye on the happenings inside your house. Lucky for you, Eufy is running a sale on its 2K indoor security camera. Straight from Newegg, you can fetch yourself a two-pack of stationary indoor cams for $70, and this one doesn’t require the Eufy Homebase.  

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey in April 2020 and updated with new information on 9/30/2020.

