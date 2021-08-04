Indoor Security Cam 2K | $34 | Amazon

Whether you’re out and about on social distancing walks or essential grocery runs, or even just in another room doing WFH stuff, you still need to keep a close eye on the happenings inside your house. Lucky for you, Eufy is running a sale on its 2K indoor security camera. Straight from Amazon, you can fetch yourself a stationary indoor cam for $34, and this one doesn’t require the Eufy Homebase. This deal will run until August 8.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey in April 2020 and updated with new information by Sheilah Villari on 8/08/2021.