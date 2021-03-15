Keep Your Home Safe and Sound With $30 off Eufy's Smart Security Lock

Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch | $220 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch | $220 | Best Buy

Few things can muck up your day like forgetting whether you locked the door well after you’ve departed. If you’re lucky, you’ll realize it before you’ve reached your destination and can quickly turn around, but not everyone is so fortunate. If you’re able, a smart lock can alleviate such woes by automatically locking the door, and nixing the key in favor of a fingerprint or security code, so you don’t have to worry about locking yourself out. They’re pricey, though, so a good deal always helps, and right now you can get $30 off Eufy ’s Security Smart Lock Touch at Amazon (use the on-page coupon) and Best Buy. At $220 after the discount, it’s still not cheap, but it will keep things a little more safe while giving you a backup plan in case you’re prone to leaving your keys inside.

There’s four ways to unlock the device: via your fingerprint, a security code, Bluetooth via the Eufy security app, and using a hardware key. That makes it easier to relax when you’re halfway to your appointment, still wondering if you remembered to lock the door, since the lock will automatically lock when you shut the door. Additionally, the lock is IP65 waterproof, and can withstand temperatures from -22°F to 158°F.