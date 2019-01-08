Photo: Amazon

Update: So the original deal I wrote about sold out, but there’s a silver lining! There’s an updated model with an even lower price. Sadly it’s just an add-on, but I’m sure you can find something else worthwhile on Amazon today. (Qi chargers anyone?)

If you’re anything like me, you’ve wasted your share of fresh herbs. In my defense, how many meals am I going make with parsley in in one week? Luckily, there’s the $19 Prepara PP01-HS100 Herb Savor.



This nifty little gadget promises to “triple the life of your fresh herbs,” making them last about three weeks. These BPA-free containers can house most fresh herbs, including basil, cilantro, mint, parsley, chives, rosemary, oregano, thyme, and dill. It’ll also stand vertically to save you space.

This current price is a few bucks shy of the best price we saw last year, but, heck, if you’re tired of seeing your herbs spoil, it’s a good time to invest.