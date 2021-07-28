iOttie Easy One Touch 5 iPhone Air Vent Car Mount | $18 | Amazon



We all know we aren’t supposed to be on our phones while driving. But you still need a place to store it while you’re using Google Maps to get around. And if you want to put Mom on speaker while she regales you with tales about the neighbors’ latest exploits, you need a good place for your phone while your hands are on the wheel.

Advertisement

That’s where the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 iPhone Air Vent Car Mount comes in. Available at Amazon right now for $18 when you clip an additional coupon, you’re saving about $8 off its original price. This mount is capable of holding phones from the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the latest Samsung Galaxy models, and just about anything else you can throw at it. It’s sturdy enough for you to ensure your phone won’t tumble out and under your feet when braking, too. So be safe — grab a car mount, and never have to stow your phone in your cup holder again.