Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Carrying a baby directly in your arms is tiring. How can something that weighs 10 pounds hurt to hold for longer than five minutes? Baby carriers, while they might not look pretty, make parents lives so much easier. Carriers free up parents hands, which is good since they also need to lug around a giant baby bag as well.

The Infantino Cuddle Up Ergonomic Baby Carrier is currently $10 off on Amazon. It comes with a detachable teddy bear hood, which is cute but also is functional for protecting a baby’s head on a sunny day. The carrier is machine washable, so when accidents strike, it won’t be an issue. It can fit children between 12 and 40 pounds and the adjustable straps mean that the carrier can grow with your child.