It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Prime Day 2021

Keep Your Hair Looking Flawless This Summer With the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Style, dry, and volumize your mane with one affordable tool

juliana-clark
Juliana Clark
Save
Alerts
Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush | $35 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush | $35 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush | $35 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Are you tired of buying multiple hair styling tools to get the perfect hairstyle? Well, clean out the clutter in your bathroom, and replace it with the Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush. Clip the coupon and save an additional $10.

Advertisement

This hot airbrush is available in four colors: black, teal, and pink; this hot airbrush features a unique non-detachable oval brush design to smooth our hair and minimize frizz. It also comes with three heat and speed settings with a cooling option for ultimate styling flexibility.

Note that this product fits U.S. safety requirements and is designed for 120 volt USA outlets only. If you use an adapter or voltage converter, the product will become damaged.

To keep your hot air brush working perfectly, clean the air inlet regularly and remove hair from the brush after each use.

This will ship free for Prime members.

G/O Media may get a commission
K-Swiss Court Casper Casual Sneakers
K-Swiss Court Casper Casual Sneakers