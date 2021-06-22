Keep Your Hair Looking Flawless This Summer With the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush | $3 5 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Are you tired of buying multiple hair styling tools to get the perfect hairstyle? Well, clean out the clutter in your bathroom, and replace it with the Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush. Clip the coupon and save an additional $10.

Advertisement

This hot airbrush is available in four colors: black , teal, and pink; this hot airbrush features a unique non-detachable oval brush design to smooth our hair and minimize frizz. It also comes with three heat and speed settings with a cooling option for ultimate styling flexibility.

Note that this product fits U.S. safety requirements and is designed for 120 volt USA outlets only. If you use an adapter or voltage converter, the product will become damaged.

To keep your hot air brush working perfectly, clean the air inlet regularly and remove hair from the brush after each use.

This will ship free for Prime members.