Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Summer is approaching, and that means humidity is on its way to ruin your hair. Save yourself from flyaways, and snag select TIGI products for up to 60% off right now at Ulta. Plus, if you spend $20 on TIGI products at Ulta, you’ll get a free Rockaholic Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo.

If your hair isn’t too crazy, but you want a little bit of hold and a lot of shine, you can buy TIGI’s Bed Head Masterpiece Shine Hairspray for $10, which is 60% off retail price. If humidity is actually your enemy, then you’re going to want to grab Bed Head After-Party to combat frizz; it is also 60% off and selling for $10. If you need extra-strength hold to keep your hair in check, Bed Head Hard Hairspray is the way to go for 50% off. Time to get some bed head, but on purpose.