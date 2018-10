Graphic: Shep McAllister

You probably keep a lot of charging cables, battery packs, hard drives, and other sundry tech accessories rattling around in your bag, and your collection is unlikely to shrink any time soon. But it’s easy to keep them organized and untangled with this $10 organizer (with promo code FLLDDV9Y), which is big enough to hold an iPad mini-sized tablet, plus a ton of various accessories.