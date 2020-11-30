Keep Your Gadgets Going With up to 43% off Anker Gear at Amazon Today

43% Off Select Anker G ear Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you just picked up a new iPhone, you probably noticed there’s no power brick included this time around. If you have a pile of old chargers lying around it might not seem too troublesome, but even those probably won’t charge your device as quickly as newer options would. You could buy a newer, faster charger straight from Apple, but those are costly and Anker’s options are just as good. Right now, for Cyber Monday, you can get up to 43% off select Anker gear.

If you need a longer charging cable, this 6ft option is down to $20. This tiny USB-C fast-charging power brick is down to $24, and you can grab a 10000mAh power bank for $15. You can also get this nifty four-port USB-C/USB-A wall charger for $18 off.

