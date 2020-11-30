It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Keep Your Gadgets Going With up to 43% off Anker Gear at Amazon Today

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAnker DealsAmazon Dealscyber mondaycyber monday dealsholiday 2020
1.3K
Save
43% Off Select Anker Gear | Amazon
43% Off Select Anker Gear | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

43% Off Select Anker Gear | Amazon

If you just picked up a new iPhone, you probably noticed there’s no power brick included this time around. If you have a pile of old chargers lying around it might not seem too troublesome, but even those probably won’t charge your device as quickly as newer options would. You could buy a newer, faster charger straight from Apple, but those are costly and Anker’s options are just as good. Right now, for Cyber Monday, you can get up to 43% off select Anker gear.

Advertisement

If you need a longer charging cable, this 6ft option is down to $20. This tiny USB-C fast-charging power brick is down to $24, and you can grab a 10000mAh power bank for $15. You can also get this nifty four-port USB-C/USB-A wall charger for $18 off.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
10" LED Ring Kit
10" LED Ring Kit
Use the promo code 6IA3K624
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory
If You Didn't Grab a Nintendo Switch This Weekend, Here's How You Can Still Get One in Time for the Holidays
Plug Into the Best Cyber Monday 2020 Tech Deals
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is $50 at Amazon and I Have Nothing Bad to Say About That
Monday's Best Deals: Lighted Pine Tree, Fortnite Switch, Nixplay Digital Frames, No7 Serum Sale, Anker Charger Gold Box, and More