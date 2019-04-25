Photo: Amazon

Welp, this is one of the best charging gear deals we’ve ever seen. For as long as this deal lasts (which will likely not be long at all), you can save $6 on an already well-priced USB-C Power Delivery battery pack, and get a 6700mAh wall charger/battery pack combo for free.



To get the deal, you’ll need to clip the coupons on both products, add both to your cart, and apply code SPX8MFSN at checkout to get both for a grand total of $50. The USB-C battery pack features a 45W USB-C output that can charge laptops, tablets, and the Nintendo Switch, while the 2-in-1 charger is basically RAVPower’s take on the Anker PowerCore Fusion, which is our readers’ favorite travel charger.